Photo: Getty Images

Yara Shahidi began her life in front of the camera at age 6, starring in television commercials and print ads. She’s since won over viewers in her role as Zoey Johnson in Black-ish and is now filming its spin-off College-ish. While she’s always lived life in the spotlight, this burgeoning actress sees college in her future — she got Michelle Obama to write her letters of recommendation.

Yara’s style covers the spectrum from a minimal Monse wrap shirt to a distressed denim Jonathan Simkhai shift to an embellished Gucci tracksuit.

Favoring a good dose of Chanel — from pink playsuits to candy-cane striped pants — as well as emerging designers like Off-White, her look is diverse and expressive. See Yara’s best looks from her days walking the orange carpet at the Kid’s Choice Awards to now, in the slideshow ahead.