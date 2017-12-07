Photo: 2016 Getty Images

Back in April, the much-hyped “luxury” music festival that was supposed to be the Fyre Festival was canceled amid mass chaos that included lack of food and shelter. It soon became pretty clear that the disaster was due to terrible planning on the part of founders Ja Rule and millennial entrepreneur Billy McFarland. But Matt Skiba of Blink-182 and Alkaline Trio has offered up an alternate explanation as to why it failed: He hexed it, with witchcraft.

Skiba told NME that Blink-182 was originally slated to play the festival but “pulled out for technical and logistical issues.” He also criticized the festival’s ostentatious marketing in the Bahamas, saying, “It’s classist and racist and then they decided to park a bunch of yachts with models to show off in front of those poor people, going down there with all your Ferraris and bullshit and yachts.”

And so Skiba decided to do something about it.

“I consider myself a pagan and a witch,” he said. “With every inch of my energy I wanted Fyre not to happen. I put all the electricity and energy in my body against that thing happening.”

Skiba added, “I used my witchy ways and it seemed to work.”

It sure did.