Bottega Veneta’s Sold-Out Lauren Hutton Clutch Is Back

Back in March Bottega Veneta rereleased the same bag Lauren Hutton’s character Michelle carried in the 1980 movie American Gigolo. The soft woven leather clutch, which Hutton wore tucked under an arm, was a huge hit with customers and it sold out pretty quickly. Well, good news if you didn’t get a chance to buy one the first go-around: The brand announced that they’re baaaaaack. This time they decided to expand on the original and make it in new colors including navy, olive green, and bronze. And if you’re feeling really fancy, Bottega Veneta is also offering them in exotic skins like crocodile and ostrich. The original red one is now available to buy online but you’ll have to head to the store to get your hands on the other options. Scroll ahead to check out a few of the new bags.

The 1980 Original

Buy The Lauren 1980 Clutch $2,150, Bottega Veneta

New Styles You Can Buy in Store

The Lauren 1980 Clutch in navy, $3,750 at Bottega Veneta, 650 Madison Avenue; 212-371-5511.

The Lauren 1980 Clutch in brown, $2,400 at Bottega Veneta, 650 Madison Avenue; 212-371-5511.

The Lauren 1980 Clutch in ostrich, $5,500 at Bottega Veneta, 650 Madison Avenue; 212-371-5511.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.