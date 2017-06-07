Bouchra Jarrar Is Reportedly Leaving Lanvin

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lanvin artistic director Bouchra Jarrar is reportedly exiting after just two collections for the house. This follows rumors of friction between Jarrar and CEO Michèle Huiban.

Jarrar was named successor to Alber Elbaz in March 2016, following his sudden leave from the brand, which sparked protests among Lanvin employees. Industry reports say that Jarrar will leave before the Spring/Summer 2018 collection shows in the fall.

Jarrar previously helmed her eponymous couture brand, which she put on hold while working for Lanvin.