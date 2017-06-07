Grace Coddington, Naomi Campbell Join British Vogue

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Continuing his streak of refreshing the masthead, British Vogue’s new editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, has added four new high-profile contributors.

Enninful announced today that fashion editor Grace Coddington is joining as a contributor, while supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell and Academy Award–winning director Steve McQueen are the newest contributing editors.

Grace Coddington worked at British Vogue for 19 years before moving to American Vogue. She stepped down as creative director (but kept an office) in January 2016. She and Enninful overlapped at American Vogue (a time immortalized in the documentary The September Issue).

Of Moss and Campbell, Enninful told WWD, “The impact Naomi and Kate have in today’s culture is enormous.” He said McQueen, who directed 12 Years a Slave, will add, “an increased depth to the arts within the magazine.”

@therealgracecoddington renews her links with Vogue too, having previously worked for the title for 19 years before moving to New York to work at American Vogue. She joins us as a contributor. Photographed here by @pamela_hanson at the 2016 Vogue Festival A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Also announced as a Vogue contributing editor by @edward_enninful today: Kate Moss. A Vogue cover girl 38 times over, contributing fashion editor since 2013, and the veritable face of British fashion since the early Nineties. Photographed here by @mertalas and @marcuspiggot for Vogue, April 2017 A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:49am PDT