Grace Coddington, Naomi Campbell Join British Vogue

Continuing his streak of refreshing the masthead, British Vogue’s new editor-in-chief Edward Enninful has added four new high profile contributors.
Enninful announced today that fashion editor Grace Coddington is joining as a contributor, while supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, and Academy Award-winning director Steve McQueen are the newest contributing editors.
Grace Coddington worked at British Vogue for 19 years before moving to American Vogue. She stepped down as creative director (but kept an office) in January 2016. She and Enninful overlapped at American Vogue (a time immortalized in the documentary, The September Issue).
Of Moss and Campbell, Enninful told WWD, “The impact Naomi and Kate have in today’s culture is enormous.” He said McQueen, who directed 12 Years a Slave, will add, “an increased depth to the arts within the magazine.”