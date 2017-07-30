Calvin Klein’s Redesigned Flagship Literally Glows

Photo: Courtesy of Calvin Klein

The Calvin Klein flagship emits a fluorescent yellow glow onto Madison avenue. And not because of elaborate LED displays.

Calvin Klein has been located at 654 Madison since 1995 years, but this weekend the company unveiled a major redesign, courtesy of a collaboration between Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons and artist Sterling Ruby.

Part of the facelift was covering every wall, corner, and ceiling of the store’s three floors in Benjamin Moore’s “Beautiful Yellow” paint — hence the glow. Giant cloth “candles” by Ruby, several feet long, lie in the windows next to broken mannequins lifted from factories. Scaffolding — also painted Beautiful Yellow — serves as a clothing rack, breaking up the acclaimed fall collection with large yarn pom poms and antique American quilts. It’s a jungle gym of clothes, art, and Calvin Klein underwear, hung neatly in a row–a complete 180 from the store’s previous hyper-luxe, hyper minimal (almost clinical) aesthetic. But that’s the point, the store is ushering in a new era of Calvin Klein.

Ruby, a long time collaborator with Raf Simons, said in a press release, “I’m taking the Calvin Klein flagship store from minimal to maximal; my design should be seen as a marker to celebrate the future of the brand. I wanted the store to glow from within, representing a new day for Calvin Klein.”