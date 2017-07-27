Model-slash-actress Cara Delevingne is now also a “slash musician.” She just released her first music video — for a song titled “I Feel Everything,” from the soundtrack to Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets — which offers a serious departure from the high fashion looks she’s known for. No runway-ready couture to be found here; instead the wardrobe for the video consists of three bad wigs, one black suit, and a onesie made out of hundreds of moving butterflies.
Somebody please page Karl Lagerfeld ASAP.
Comments