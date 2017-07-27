The Latest on the Cut

5:41 p.m.

Senator Compares Health-Care Bill to Eating Disorder

The “skinny repeal” joke went too far.

5:30 p.m.

See Parisian Prints That Changed the Art World

Art from the Van Gogh Museum can now live on your coffee table.

5:21 p.m.

Lisa D CT Is the Anti-Trump Icon We Need

Be good, be safe, peace out.

5:16 p.m.

This Woman Says a Bath and Body Works Candle Exploded in Her Face

She’s calling on the famous store chain for answers.

5:08 p.m.

Cara Delevingne Just Released a Music Video and It Features a Lot of Bad Wigs

The model slash actress has released her first song, from the soundtrack to Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

4:58 p.m.

Sarah Rutson, Former Net-a-Porter Buyer, Is Now Shopping for Entire Businesses

The former buyer was just appointed chief brand officer at an American fashion group.

4:46 p.m.

Eating Too Much Sugar Makes Men Depressed, Poor Things

Consuming high levels of added sugar makes men more likely to be depressed.

3:52 p.m.

Man Who Robbed a Bank Then Stripped Naked Was Just Trying to Become a Comedian

In which state do you think this happened?

3:48 p.m.

Man Allegedly Murdered His Wife Because She ‘Wouldn’t Stop Laughing at Him’

He allegedly told a witness, “She would not stop laughing at me.”

3:35 p.m.

Chelsea Manning Tore Apart Donald Trump’s Ban on Transgender Soldiers

“We are neither disruptive nor expensive. We are human beings, and we will not be erased or ignored.”

3:26 p.m.

Angelina Jolie Collaborated With ‘Abusive’ Cambodian Army for Her Latest Film

Working with the Cambodian army is a “a terrible mistake,” according to Human Rights Watch.

3:08 p.m.

The All-Time Best Burns of New York Times Book Reviewer Michiko Kakutani

The legendary New York Times book critic made a lot of enemies during her 38-year tenure.

2:54 p.m.

These High-Fashion Anoraks Are Peak Gorpcore

Dsqaured2 and K-Way’s anoraks are equal parts street-style bait and hiking attire.

2:42 p.m.

Tom Hardy Blowing Bubbles and Other Activities We’d Watch Our Crushes Do

Inspired by Charli XCX and our own erotic fantasies.

2:04 p.m.

Man Leading U.K. Equality Efforts Says Female BBC Staffers ‘Let’ Pay Gap Happen

“I suspect they let it happen because they weren’t doing much about it.”

2:00 p.m.

How to Wear Polka Dots Without Looking Too Cute

No one will joke you look like Minnie Mouse.

1:26 p.m.

Here’s How to Get M.A.C Lipstick for Free

You get a free lipstick and you get a free lipstick!

1:22 p.m.

Wendy Williams Gave Us a Stern Lecture on Moisturizing

“You can be wearing a $2 dress, but if you have a million-dollar skin, that’s what matters.”

1:09 p.m.

Is There a Not-Awkward Way to Ask My Parents About Their Wills?

A tricky conversation at best.

12:55 p.m.

Amazon’s ‘The Fix’ Has Surprisingly Good Shoes and Bags

Plus, they’re all super affordable at $140 or less.