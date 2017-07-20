These Videos of Céline Dion Dancing in Couture Will Make Your Heart Go On

Thursday, July 20, 2017, shall forever be remembered as a sacred day, for it is the day Vogue released six new videos of Canadian queen Céline Dion eating French fries, interpretive dancing on a boat, straddling art on a wall, and otherwise loving life in couture in Paris.

The Instagram videos come less than three months after Vogue’s memorable Céline post from the Met Gala in May, during which the chanteuse crawled on the floor, danced around, and most importantly held her shoe up to her ear like a phone while wearing Atelier Versace. The new videos, thankfully, have a similar vibe and overall sense of art direction, featuring the diva in couture Dior, Rodarte, Giambattista Valli, and more.

Clearly, no one has ever loved being in Instagram videos more than Céline!