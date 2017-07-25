Photo: Courtesy of Twitter

A teenager was found raped and murdered in Kingston Upon Thames, England last Wednesday, in a crime that prosecutors believe was motivated by her choice in partner.

Celine Dookhran, 19, was of Indian Muslim heritage, and dating an Arab Muslim. They allege that this led 28-year-old Vincent Tappu to kidnap her and 33-year-old Mujahid Arshid to murder her.

Dookhran’s internet profiles have since been taken down, but, per the BBC, she “had a passion for make-up and offered cosmetic advice to her followers on social media.”

Tappu and Arshid are also being held in the case of a second victim, who is in her twenties and was kidnapped at the same time. She escaped with her throat slashed and was treated in a local hospital.