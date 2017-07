In April, the Department of Labor accused Google of “extreme” gender pay discrimination.

Judge Rules Google Must Turn Over Salary Info in Gender Pay Gap Investigation

Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele Successfully Convince Baby to Get Out (of Womb)

Where Do You Buy Comfy-Slutty Underwear in a World Without American Apparel?

What it’s like to party with hundreds of French firefighters.

True tales of worst-case scenarios, from natural disasters to infidelity to permanent brain damage.

These Are the New Emoji Coming Soon to Your iPhone

12:47 p.m.

Ann Coulter Is So Hated, People Are Rooting for Delta in Their Twitter Beef

The conservative pundit has been angrily tweeting at the airline for days, following a seat change on a flight.