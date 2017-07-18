Chinese Restaurant Replaces Fortune Cookies With Sheet Masks

Fortune cookies are tasty and all but on Reddit’s Skincare Addiction board, a user reported that a Chinese restaurant in Toronto has been doing one better: Handing out sheet masks at the end of the meal. “The waiter at this Chinese restaurant gave me face masks with the bill and said my boss wanted me to have them,” reported user bugrug, sharing a picture of three sheet masks. “Made my skin really nice this morning!”
According to TripAdvisor and Yelp reviews, it wasn’t a one-off occurrence for restaurant Chez Maxim Oriental in Montreal, Canada. “Tea is included and the owner gives ladies a face mask after the meal. Food is delicious. We love the shrimp in lobster sauce, the fried calamari and the Cantonese chow mein,” one user praised. We know mask-efficiency expert Fan Bingbing would approve of the move. Perhaps Japanese restaurants can start doing the same to ward off the Julianne Moore–dubbed “sushi face.”
