Glimpse a Teaser of Clare Waight Keller’s New Givenchy

Back in March Givenchy announced that following the departure of Riccardo Tisci, former Chloé designer Clare Waight Keller would step into the role of artistic director. Today we get a glimpse of what her vision for the brand will be and it involves plenty of mysterious-looking cats. Waight Keller, while exploring the brand’s archives, discovered that she and founder Hubert de Givenchy both shared a fondness for the animal with the latter devoting a collection of silk prints back in 1953 to a photorealistic feline with orange eyes.

Using that as a staring point, Waight Keller described her new Givenchy woman: “I love the idea of a woman with a feline air, a person may seem slightly reserved, but they have that serene, straightforward gaze. They’re seductive. You want to meet them, know more about them, and be like them.” The black-and-white teaser images, shot by Steven Meisel, feature models Saffron Vadher, Meghan Roche, Elias Bouremah, and Kolton Bowen all clutching a pet feline. Saffron and Meghan are in lace T-shirts while Elias and Kolton are wearing only tuxedo trousers or jewelry — not exactly your standard cat-lady clothes. And, because it’s a fashion campaign, the cats are also wearing custom Givenchy collars which will be available for purchase in the future. Consider this teaser just a sampling of what Waight Keller will debut this October, when she shows both men’s and women’s during Paris Fashion Week.