The Latest on the Cut

4 mins ago

Church Security Guard Describes Justin Bieber’s Paparazzi Accident

“I think the tire just hit the side of his leg. I don’t think he ran over him.”

5 mins ago

Kelly Ripa Single-handedly Let America Down

The TV host said that she once tried to talk Trump out of running for president.

12:00 p.m.

Here’s Where Melania Trump Is Going for Her First Solo Trip Abroad As First Lady

Eight months into her tenure as First Lady, Melania is jet-setting on her own.

11:30 a.m.

15 Famous Women on Not Settling for Less

Rihanna, Madeleine Albright, Venus Williams, and more on choosing to forge your own path.

11:19 a.m.

How to Contour for the Real World (and Not Instagram)

In less than seven minutes.

11:11 a.m.

Republican Congressmen Are Using Threatening Language Against Female Senators

“Somebody needs to go over to that Senate and snatch a knot in their ass.”

11:00 a.m.

Creating a Leafy Green Oasis on a Manhattan Terrace

Landscape-design firm Harrison Green flipped a less-than-enchanting outdoor space on the Upper West Side into a verdant al fresco living area.

10:43 a.m.

Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Bree Had a Baby Named Gravity

Welcome to Earth.

10:37 a.m.

The Department of Justice Argued Against Protecting LGBTQ Workers

The DOJ filed a legal brief saying that the Civil Rights Act doesn’t ban discrimination based on sexual orientation.

10:12 a.m.

Hillary Clinton Will Open Up About the 2016 Election in Her Book What Happened

Simon & Schuster will publish the book on September 12.

10:05 a.m.

The Mom Who Toured the NICU While Still Pregnant

This week’s How I Got This Baby.

9:40 a.m.

Great, This is Going to Be a Running Gag Between Scaramucci and Sanders

Let the hair-and-makeup thing die.

7:22 a.m.

Justin Bieber Hits Photographer With His Car Outside Church

The 57-year-old photographer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

12:24 a.m.

Senator Says Gender Identity Didn’t Matter When She Was Injured in Combat

The Iraq War veteran blasted Trump’s trans military ban on CNN.

Yesterday at 10:11 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish Still Wants to Work With Bill Cosby

The Girls Trip star said she would “drink the juice.”

Yesterday at 7:20 p.m.

The Pentagon Reportedly Spends 5 Times More on Viagra Than Transgender Services

The Defense Department spent $84 million on erectile-dysfunction meds in 2014 alone.

Yesterday at 6:10 p.m.

Tiffany & Co. Taps Cool Young People in First Act of Rebranding

St. Vincent kinda looks like Audrey Hepburn?

Yesterday at 5:47 p.m.

Young Jackie Kennedy on the South Fork

Preview a new photography show by Bert Morgan at the East Hampton Historical Society.

Yesterday at 5:31 p.m.

Dancing With the Stars Is Reportedly Trying to Cast Sean Spicer

According to “Page Six.”

Yesterday at 4:35 p.m.

Charli XCX Conveniently Put All Your Internet Boyfriends in One Music Video

Riz Ahmed, Joe Jonas, Stormzy, Diplo, Charlie Puth, etc., etc., etc.