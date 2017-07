The Latest on the Cut

17 mins ago

How the Co-Founder and Global Editor-in-Chief of Refinery29 Gets Things Done

Christene Barberich on the importance of staying confident, her complicated morning routine, and the one thing she never leaves home without.

11:00 a.m.

This Downtown Loft Got a Lush and Colorful One-Day Makeover

What’s better than a pop-up? A home takeover with artist George Venson, of decorative design label Voutsa.

10:30 a.m.

How to Get the Eyebrows of a Goddess in Just 3 Minutes

A look inspired by the Dior runway.

10:30 a.m.

Tiffany Trump Makes Jewelry and It’s As Elegant and Understated As You’d Expect

According to “Page Six,” it’s “just a hobby.”

10:18 a.m.

The Birth Mom With No Regrets

This week’s How I Got This Baby.

10:15 a.m.

Kesha Makes a Giant Leap Toward Freedom With Biblical New Solo Song

Rainbow is out August 11, featuring Dolly Parton and Eagles of Death Metal.

10:13 a.m.

Bouchra Jarrar Is Reportedly Leaving Lanvin

The French designer is departing after two collections.

9:48 a.m.

Republican State Senator Accused of Sexually Assaulting Female Uber Driver

She told police that State Senator Bryce Marlatt grabbed her and forcibly kissed her neck.

9:29 a.m.

A Canadian Baby Might Be the First Without a Gender Assigned at Birth

Searyl Atli Doty was issued an I.D. listing “U,” for unknown, as the sex.

9:28 a.m.

The Kardashians Are Reportedly Worried About Rob and Chyna’s Child

Meanwhile, Chyna is exploring “all legal remedies and protections.”

9:28 a.m.

Golfer Danielle Kang Celebrates Championship Win by Eating Pho Out of Her Trophy

A shero for the ages.

9:00 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Their Favorite Books

Reading recommendations from Margaret Atwood, Zadie Smith, Sonia Sotomayor, and more.

8:44 a.m.

Let Alexander Skarsgard Pee in Peace

Ladies try to follow him into the restroom.

7:39 a.m.

Grace Coddington, Naomi Campbell Join British Vogue

Along with Kate Moss and Steve McQueen.

7:02 a.m.

Lauren Conrad Gives Birth To Baby Boy

The Hills star and her husband welcomed their son yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Dior Celebrates Its 70th With a New Exhibition

It includes 300 dresses from 1947 to present day.

Yesterday at 5:26 p.m.

Legal Experts Say Rob Kardashian Could Go to Jail for Blac Chyna Revenge Porn

The reality star shared a number of explicit images of his ex-girlfriend on his social-media accounts.

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

Chelsea Handler and Tomi Lahren Are Going to Have a Political Debate

Brace yourselves.

Yesterday at 5:05 p.m.

See the Best Street Style From Paris Haute Couture Week Fall 2017

Brand new patterns, but the same three stripes.

Yesterday at 4:55 p.m.

White House Pays Women 63 Cents for Every Dollar Paid to Men

The gender pay gap in the White House has more than tripled under Trump.