The Latest on the Cut

18 mins ago

Republican State Senator Accused of Sexually Assaulting Female Uber Driver

She told police that State Senator Bryce Marlatt grabbed her and forcibly kissed her neck.

9:29 a.m.

A Canadian Baby Might Be the First Without a Gender Assigned at Birth

Searyl Atli Doty was issued an I.D. listing “U,” for unknown, as the sex.

9:28 a.m.

The Kardashians Are Reportedly Worried About Rob and Chyna’s Child

Meanwhile, Chyna is exploring “all legal remedies and protections.”

9:28 a.m.

Golfer Danielle Kang Celebrates Championship Win by Eating Pho Out of Her Trophy

A shero for the ages.

9:00 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Their Favorite Books

Reading recommendations from Margaret Atwood, Zadie Smith, Sonia Sotomayor, and more.

8:44 a.m.

Let Alexander Skarsgard Pee in Peace

Ladies try to follow him into the restroom.

7:39 a.m.

Grace Coddington, Naomi Campbell Join British Vogue

Along with Kate Moss and Steve McQueen.

7:02 a.m.

Lauren Conrad Gives Birth To Baby Boy

The Hills star and her husband welcomed their son yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Dior Celebrates Its 70th With a New Exhibition

It includes 300 dresses from 1947 to present day.

Yesterday at 5:26 p.m.

Legal Experts Say Rob Kardashian Could Go to Jail for Blac Chyna Revenge Porn

The reality star shared a number of explicit images of his ex-girlfriend on his social-media accounts.

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

Chelsea Handler and Tomi Lahren Are Going to Have a Political Debate

Brace yourselves.

Yesterday at 5:05 p.m.

See the Best Street Style From Paris Haute Couture Week Fall 2017

Brand new patterns, but the same three stripes.

Yesterday at 4:55 p.m.

White House Pays Women 63 Cents for Every Dollar Paid to Men

The gender pay gap in the White House has more than tripled under Trump.

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

Armani and Dior Bring Mystery and Travel to the Runway

Preview Paris Couture for fall 2017.

Yesterday at 4:04 p.m.

Margaret Atwood Wants Drake to Cameo in The Handmaid’s Tale

Two Canadian legends could finally be united.

Yesterday at 3:58 p.m.

All You Need to Get Through Summer at the Office Is a Good Black Dress

It’ll make you looked pulled together through the worst heat and humidity.

Yesterday at 3:07 p.m.

See Lorde’s Style Evolution From Goth to Givenchy

The singer’s best looks since she released “Royals” at 16.

Yesterday at 3:03 p.m.

Morning Joe Set a Ratings Record After Trump’s Face-Lift Tweets

The show set a new viewership record.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

The Best Perfume Smells Like Oranges and Not Like Sex

Who knew orange juice could smell so good?

Yesterday at 2:53 p.m.

Blurry Photo of Amelia Earhart Found — Mystery Solved?

We used to think Amelia Earhart crashed in the Pacific. But a new found photo suggests maybe we’re super wrong.