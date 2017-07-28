Photo: Filip and Kito

Each season, Delpozo brightens up New York Fashion Week with its candy-colored collections, bold silhouettes, and overall whimsical vision. For fall 2017, creative director Josep Font — who has a background in architecture — was inspired by the colors found in József Rippl-Rónai’s paintings, and the shapes of sculptor Max Bill. At the show, models walked in an all-white space, meant to resemble the white walls of a gallery.

For the brand’s fall 2017 look book, Font wanted to take this idea and translate it into surreal images. “The starting point for these images was the idea of a cube and how the Delpozo woman would interact in it,” says Font. “Creating a more static setting but somehow giving it movement.”

The results are the perfect summer Friday escape.