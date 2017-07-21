Why Hasn’t This Photo of Dennis Quaid Smoking in a Sheet Mask Gone Viral?

Last week, the Daily Mail published several paparazzi shots of Dennis Quaid, 63, smoking on a Canadian hotel balcony while wearing a sheet mask, and somehow I’m just finding out about them now. That these inspirational photos of the legendary Parent Trap actor have yet to appear on every computer screen across the nation is confounding. Quaid, it turns out, has everything: ample vacation time, cozy loungewear, high-quality skin-care products, and of course, a choice vice. Throw out your Kate Moss posters and embrace a new weekend-wellness icon.
