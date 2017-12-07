Photo: Young Jun Koo

Figuring out what to wear to work shouldn’t be a bore. To make your weekdays easier, welcome to Business Casual. Every Wednesday, we’ll highlight the best office-appropriate clothes, whether it’s for the job you have or the one you want.

There are some days when you walk into work, look down and hate everything you’re wearing. Or it could be an afternoon meeting that completely slipped your mind and you’re not in your optimal power outfit. And who hasn’t been at her desk at 5 p.m. only to get a last-minute text about a last-minute drinks night with old friends. For all of those emergencies that require your look to have that extra kick, consider stashing a stylish pair of heels at your desk. Depending on your office, it could be as simple as a pair of deep-red suede pumps or a patterned round-toe style. For others who can get away with wilder styles, there are fun pink slingbacks or floral options to really add oomph. The best part? They’re all under $200, so scroll ahead to shop our favorite emergency desk shoes.

If you can get away with a flashy shoe at the office, this metallic pink style is a good find for $35. Buy H&M slingbacks with heel $35, H&M

Deep-red suede is just interesting enough to fly in even the most traditional work environments. Buy Daya by Zendaya Aaron Pointy Toe Pumps $90, Nordstrom

If you’re wearing black trousers and a simple solid-colored blouse, a pair of floral pumps is that extra kick to make it feel street-style inspired.

Original Price: $120 Buy Sam Edelman Hazel Pointy Toe Pumps Sale Price: $72 (40 percent off) , Nordstrom

Photo: afront Not everyone can appreciate a pair of strange white pumps, but if you’re the type to wear arty-black pieces to work, this looks especially cool. Buy Topshop Jemma Slingback Pointy Toe Pumps $100, Nordstrom

With their very on-trend pink color and swishy tassels, they can go from the office to a nice dinner.

Original Price: $268 Buy Joie Angelynn Ankle Wrap Pumps Sale Price: $107 (60 percent off) , Shopbop

Photo: REVOLVE STILLS #1 Much like silver sneakers, silver heels can be your hidden styling trick when you want something flashy on your feet. Buy Schutz Moranita Heel $170, Revolve

Here’s another pair of conservative office-friendly shoes that aren’t your typical black pumps.

Original Price: $280 Buy Cole Haan Eliza Grand Pumps Sale Price: $140 (50 percent off) , Spring

Photo: REVOLVE STILLS #2 Yes, they’re heavily inspired by Céline, but if you’re a minimalist on a budget, that’s precisely what you need in your closet. Buy Steven Aiken Heels $139, Revolve

For the girl who wants to graduate from flats but still needs to be able to walk, consider these pretty kitten heels. Buy Zara Printed Slingback Kitten Heels $60, Zara

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.