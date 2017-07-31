An Ode to Taika Waititi’s Pineapple-Covered Sense of Style

Photo: 2017 Getty Images

The whole point of the RompHim, so I thought, was that nobody would actually pull it off. But you know who can? Taika Waititi. The New Zealand native and director of the upcoming film Thor: Ragnarok knows he’s a style icon (just look at his Twitter). That’s fair; we’d gloat, too. Read on for the tenets of his style.

1. Pineapples. Man loves a good pineapple print, and not even in a let-me-accessorize-my-bar-cart-with-a-rose-gold-pineapple-glass hipster kind of way. @taika_fashion, the premiere source for Waititi fashion on Twitter, created an incredible thread of his best pineapple-centric looks, from rompers to short-sleeved button-down shirts buttoned all the way. That’s a good look.

Find someone who loves you as much Taika Waititi loves pineapples: a thread 🍍 pic.twitter.com/oLmAQAAS7H — TaikaWaititi Fashion (@Taika_Fashion) July 25, 2017

2. Embellished jackets. If pineapples aren’t a big enough statement piece for you, throw on a jacket with a tiger on it.

Let us take a moment to look back & fondly recall Taika Waititi's excellent logo bomber jacket from October, 2014 #TaikaFashion pic.twitter.com/pzEe0gwHJa — TaikaWaititi Fashion (@Taika_Fashion) July 30, 2017

Correction... The Rousseau Brothers. My bad! Can't wait for Avenger Infanty War! pic.twitter.com/CPMhpEzAG8 — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) March 31, 2017

When you’re low-key excited about the Black Panther movie... pic.twitter.com/sqtmp0O7se — TaikaWaititi Fashion (@Taika_Fashion) July 26, 2017

3. Funky hats. Think about the last time you saw someone actually pull off a page-boy cap. Well, you’re about to. Thank you, Taika Waititi.

Thank you universe for my beautiful life. Namaste. pic.twitter.com/CnT4AHC9ch — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 21, 2017

4. Shirts buttoned all the way. This may be the crux of Waititian fashion: a shirt buttoned up all the way to the collar. Seriously — look at any picture of the man in a button down. Either he’s constantly forgetting to add a tie, or it’s a style choice that he is really pulling off.

When you have enough sexual chemistry & palm tree patterned shirts to seduce a wall ... 🌴 #TaikaFashion pic.twitter.com/blzceMb9r8 — TaikaWaititi Fashion (@Taika_Fashion) July 28, 2017

Australia! Look at this 1940s director/barista! "Hu For The Vople" opens in cinemas today! (#HuntForTheWilderpeople) pic.twitter.com/5UDNcV23kx — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) May 25, 2016

*Googles “chic page-boy hats”*