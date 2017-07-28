The Latest on the Cut

12 seconds ago

The Puss Puss Model Who Rarely Posts Pictures of Her Cat

Cait Durra is a model, actor, photographer, and, most importantly, donut lover.

16 mins ago

The Killer Coats of Atomic Blonde

Charlize Theron’s new action flick contains some seriously kick-ass outerwear looks.

16 mins ago

The Mysterious Case of the Disappearing Prospect Park Wedding Caterer

Couples with upcoming weddings have lost up to $13,000 in deposits.

16 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo Wants You to Be Able to Wear Jeans to the Gym

When you’re always on the go, the world-famous soccer star’s new denim line is intended to move with you.

12:00 p.m.

One of America’s First Civil-Rights Protests Took Place in NYC 100 Years Ago

Organized by the NAACP, the Silent Parade was a protest against the lynching of black people at the turn of the century.

11:50 a.m.

George Clooney Threatens to Sue Paparazzi for Taking Photos of His Twins

“The safety of our children demands it,” he said.

11:02 a.m.

Sean Spicer Sure Sounds Happy to Be Done With His Job

He was described as “gleeful” and “bounding.”

10:59 a.m.

Everlane’s Sold-Out Form Sandals Are Back in Stock Today

But like all good things, they’re going fast.

10:53 a.m.

The Only Couple That Matters Is This One That Has Been to 644 Cracker Barrels

Don’t call it love until you’ve traveled 5 million miles to go to Cracker Barrel together.

10:38 a.m.

Landline Reminds Us of the Worst Hair Trend of the ’90s: The Butt Cut

The year was 1995, and the butt cut was everywhere.

10:33 a.m.

R. Kelly Speaks Out for the First Time After ‘Sex Cult’ Allegations

The R&B singer is accused of holding at least six young women prisoner in an alleged “sex cult.”

10:30 a.m.

Leo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Return to Their Homeland: A Yacht Full of Models

The Pussy Posse’s natural habitat.

9:52 a.m.

New Video Shows Man Setting Arizona LGBT Youth Center on Fire

The suspect is believed to have used the center’s services for three years.

9:30 a.m.

How I Get It Done: Hannah Weiland, the Designer Behind British It-Brand Shrimps

Pilates, Earl Grey tea, and lots of fur coats.

7:51 a.m.

Even Gold Medal Olympians Aren’t Immune to Embarrassing Wisdom Teeth Videos

Add some levity to your day.

1:13 a.m.

Lawsuit Claims Male Tech CEO Pretended to Be Female Sexual-Harassment Victim

A blog post accusing Anis Uzzaman of sexual harassment was reportedly traced back to the IP address of one of his competitors.

Yesterday at 11:35 p.m.

A Woman Is Suing Airbnb After She Was Allegedly Assaulted by a ‘Superhost’

The man was allowed to be a host despite a previous domestic-violence charge against him.

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

Senator Compares Health-Care Bill to Eating Disorder

The “skinny repeal” joke went too far.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

See Parisian Prints That Changed the Art World

Art from the Van Gogh Museum can now live on your coffee table.

Yesterday at 5:21 p.m.

Lisa D CT Is the Anti-Trump Icon We Need

Be good, be safe, peace out.