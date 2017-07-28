Everlane’s Sold-Out Form Sandals Are Back in Stock Today

Everlane is clearly trying to make summer dressing easier and streamlined. Back in May they released their Form Sandals, a.k.a. their fancy minimalist version of Birkenstocks. Priced at around $100 and made from leather, they were touted as a comfortable and stylish take on the slide trend. Well, that marketing worked because the sandal promptly sold out the moment it released. If you missed out last time, here’s some good news: They’re back! Today you can order both the criss-cross and traditional single-strap versions, though as of 10:30 a.m., certain colorways (namely the navy and forest green) are already nearly gone. Scroll ahead to check out which ones are still plentiful but do hurry — they’re going fast.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
