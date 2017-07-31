The Latest on the Cut

14 mins ago

Chris Christie Is Having a Terrible Summer

A look back at the New Jersey governor’s recent humiliations.

11:35 a.m.

Misty Copeland Lands Her First Big Beauty Job

She’s the new face of Estée Lauder.

11:26 a.m.

11 Things We Learned From Raf Simons’s Vanity Fair Interview

He’s really dedicated to Coke Zero.

11:00 a.m.

Eliot Spitzer Reportedly Has a New Girlfriend

“Page Six” recently spotted them on a double date.

10:57 a.m.

Everything Is Okay Is Black Mirror Meets Broad City

The new web series from Topic is a dystopian spin on New York neuroses.

10:52 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Would Like People to Expect Less of Her

As she struggles to make a dent in her father’s agenda, Ivanka wants people to lower their expectations of her.

10:48 a.m.

Remembering French Actress Jeanne Moreau, Bohemian Style Icon

The 89-year-old actress died on Monday in Paris.

10:43 a.m.

This Divorce Between a Former Cheerleader and a State Prosecutor Has Everything

She’s claiming selfies with the Trumps ruined her marriage.

10:40 a.m.

Serena Williams Wrote a Powerful Essay About Black Women’s Equal Pay Day

Black women have to work eight months longer than their white male counterparts to make the same amount of money.

10:00 a.m.

Here’s What the New Location of Women-Only Social Club The Wing Will Look Like

Audrey Gelman’s second social club in Soho will take flight in October.

9:37 a.m.

This Doctor Was About to Give Birth When She Helped Deliver Another Woman’s Baby

Dr. Amanda Hess was about to give birth when she heard a patient in distress nearby.

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 31

Uranus goes retrograde in Aries.

7:54 a.m.

Robert Pattinson Thought Teen Boyfriends Should Be Brooding

“That’s kind of what teenage relationships are.”

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

Who Is the Biggest Fuccboi on Game of Thrones?

Ask not who will sit on the Iron Throne, but who is most likely to text “U up?” at 2:00 a.m.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

The Editor Who Blames Trump for Her Love Life

This week’s sex diary.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

The Agony and Ecstasy of Being a New York Woman

Artist Sara Rabin’s relatable Instagram sketches appear in a new show on the Lower East Side.

Yesterday at 6:18 p.m.

Princess Diana Discusses Loveless Marriage in Controversial New Footage

After years of dispute, never-before-seen video of the royal will be released next month in a new documentary.

Yesterday at 4:42 p.m.

Calvin Klein’s Redesigned Flagship Literally Glows

Bye bye, minimalism.

Yesterday at 3:40 p.m.

Tomi Lahren Admits She Is Still on Her Parent’s Health Insurance

Thanks to a key provision of Obamacare.

Yesterday at 12:40 p.m.

The Young Woman Behind Frank Ocean’s New T-Shirt Could Save Us All

Designer Kayla Robinson’s T-shirt is meant to address “how hate speech will not be tolerated by the ‘tolerant left.’”