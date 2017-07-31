Everything Is Ok Is Black Mirror Meets Broad City

By
Image
Cirocco Dunlap. Photo: Andrew Cutraro

Everything Is OK — the new five-part web series from Anna Holmes’s new digital storytelling platform, Topic premieres tomorrow, and the Cut has an exclusive look at the first episode. Starring Cirocco Dunlap (a writer for Fallon and Man Seeking Woman) and produced by Inside Amy Schumer’s Dan Powell, the show is an absurdist take on millennial neuroses, taking scenarios every New Yorker can relate to — roommate drama, the perils of the MTA — and pushing them to apocalyptic extremes (featuring: demons, zombies, robots, and wormholes into parallel universes). It’s the perfect show to fill that Man Seeking Womanshaped hole in your heart. Watch below:

Tags:

Everything Is Ok Is Black Mirror Meets Broad City