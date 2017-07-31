The Latest on the Cut

13 mins ago

Misty Copeland Lands Her First Big Beauty Job

She’s the new face of Estée Lauder.

21 mins ago

11 Things We Learned From Raf Simons’s Vanity Fair Interview

He’s really dedicated to Coke Zero.

11:00 a.m.

Eliot Spitzer Reportedly Has a New Girlfriend

“Page Six” recently spotted them on a double date.

10:57 a.m.

Everything Is Ok Is Black Mirror Meets Broad City

The new web series from Anna Holmes’s Topic is a dystopian spin on New York neuroses.

10:52 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Would Like People to Expect Less of Her

As she struggles to make a dent in her father’s agenda, Ivanka wants people to lower their expectations of her.

10:48 a.m.

Remembering French Actress Jeanne Moreau, Bohemian Style Icon

The 89-year-old actress died on Monday in Paris.

10:43 a.m.

This Divorce Between a Former Cheerleader and a State Prosecutor Has Everything

She’s claiming selfies with the Trumps ruined her marriage.

10:40 a.m.

Serena Williams Wrote a Powerful Essay About Black Women’s Equal Pay Day

Black women have to work eight months longer than their white male counterparts to make the same amount of money.

10:00 a.m.

Here’s What the New Location of Women-Only Social Club The Wing Will Look Like

Audrey Gelman’s second social club in Soho will take flight in October.

9:37 a.m.

This Doctor Was About to Give Birth When She Helped Deliver Another Woman’s Baby

Dr. Amanda Hess was about to give birth when she heard a patient in distress nearby.

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 31

Uranus goes retrograde in Aries.

7:54 a.m.

Robert Pattinson Thought Teen Boyfriends Should Be Brooding

“That’s kind of what teenage relationships are.”

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

Who Is the Biggest Fuccboi on Game of Thrones?

Ask not who will sit on the Iron Throne, but who is most likely to text “U up?” at 2:00 a.m.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

The Editor Who Blames Trump for Her Love Life

This week’s sex diary.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

The Agony and Ecstasy of Being a New York Woman

Artist Sara Rabin’s relatable Instagram sketches appear in a new show on the Lower East Side.

Yesterday at 6:18 p.m.

Princess Diana Discusses Loveless Marriage in Controversial New Footage

After years of dispute, never-before-seen video of the royal will be released next month in a new documentary.

Yesterday at 4:42 p.m.

Calvin Klein’s Redesigned Flagship Literally Glows

Bye bye, minimalism.

Yesterday at 3:40 p.m.

Tomi Lahren Admits She Is Still on Her Parent’s Health Insurance

Thanks to a key provision of Obamacare.

Yesterday at 12:40 p.m.

The Young Woman Behind Frank Ocean’s New T-Shirt Could Save Us All

Designer Kayla Robinson’s T-shirt is meant to address “how hate speech will not be tolerated by the ‘tolerant left.’”

Yesterday at 9:50 a.m.

Angelina Jolie Says Controversial Vanity Fair Profile Is ‘False and Upsetting’

Jolie says the magazine provided a deeply misleading description of her auditioning process.