20 mins ago

Felicity Jones, Not Natalie Portman, Will Play Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Biopic

Notorious RBG.

8:43 a.m.

Ask Polly: It Seems Like My Friends Don’t Like Me

They aren’t the right friends for you.

8:00 a.m.

Both Sides of a Breakup: Reality Hit After He Proposed

Two exes explain why it ended.

7:43 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Becomes Latest Victim of Broadway’s 1984

The actress got sick and left halfway through the show.

Yesterday at 10:43 p.m.

It Sounds Like Ben Affleck Is a Terrible Kisser

The actor said kissing a man made him a “serious actor,” but he can’t seem to get over what a bad job he did.

Yesterday at 8:41 p.m.

More Details of Sexual Misconduct at St. Paul’s School

Male students recorded their sexual exploits on cardboard crowns that they wore in yearbook photos.

Yesterday at 6:05 p.m.

The Octogenarian Jewel Thief Was Arrested Again, Is a Hero to Us All

The 86-year-old was wearing an ankle monitor from her previous shoplifting arrest.

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

R. Kelly Targets Women No One Cares to Defend

They’re the most in need, the most abused, and the least likely to tell.

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

It’s Fine If Your Kid Doesn’t Want to Stick to a Bedtime

Having a hard deadline each night has less to do with biology and more to do with social norms.

Yesterday at 4:52 p.m.

Dover Street Market’s Renovation Will Make You Want to Spend All Your Money

It’s the largest transformation the store has undergone since it opened in 2013.

Yesterday at 4:36 p.m.

Here’s Why This Organization Is Going After Crisis Pregnancy Centers

Lady Parts Justice is launching a campaign to stop the spread of misinformation around abortion.

Yesterday at 4:07 p.m.

Chinese Restaurant Replaces Fortune Cookies With Sheet Masks

Now you can moisturize while signing the bill.

Yesterday at 3:56 p.m.

A Very Preppy Skirt That Won Over This Summer Goth

It even earned compliments from my boss.

Yesterday at 3:53 p.m.

See Striking Portraits of Summer Nostalgia

Photos from a new exhibition at Robin Rice Gallery in New York.

Yesterday at 3:41 p.m.

The Working Woman’s Guide to Commuting by Bike in the Swampy Heat of Summer

On using baby wipes and dry shampoo, and taking things slow.

Yesterday at 3:38 p.m.

The Woman Trying to Find Out Why So Many Americans Still Die in Childbirth

Nina Martin, along with her colleagues at ProPublica and NPR, is telling the human stories behind the numbers.

Yesterday at 3:09 p.m.

If Salma Hayek Tells You to Put a Smoothie on Your Face, Do It

Her new line of masks are also drinkable.

Yesterday at 3:01 p.m.

Maya Rudolph Reveals the Secret to Her Ivanka Trump Impression

Make sure you whisper.

Yesterday at 1:41 p.m.

Saudi Woman Arrested for Wearing a Miniskirt in Public

Police in Saudi Arabia have arrested Model Khulood for wearing “immodest clothes.”

Yesterday at 12:53 p.m.

Ads That Perpetuate Sexist Stereotypes May Soon Be Banned Under New U.K. Rules

It’s part of an effort to address how women are shown in advertisements.