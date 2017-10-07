Extremely Fun Grandma Flashes Everyone at Dodger Stadium

Photo: Courtesy of Twitter/fidmcataucker

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4, but the big news was that an elderly woman celebrated by flashing everyone on the jumbotron.

GRANDMA JUST FLASHED US ALL AT THE @Dodgers GAME!!🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/2bJdRGLn48 — Christine Miller (@lifeofcmil) July 9, 2017

As Deadspin points out, videos shared on Twitter show the grandma in question dancing like everyone’s watching as the Dodger Stadium videoboard camera took in her every move. She showed off some truly impressive dance moves we’ll all likely re-create in the club, and then decided to turn it up a notch by quickly lifting her shirt to flash her bra.

THIS GRANDMOTHER AT THIS DODGERS GAME HAS ME ON THE FLOOR (watch till end) pic.twitter.com/nBOEBulie8 — ♡✧∗ cat ∗✧♡ (@fidmcataucker) July 9, 2017

The stadium, of course, went wild, and the videoboard quickly switched to a different screen. Flashing grandma seems like she’d be extremely fun to party with.