Man Who Robbed a Bank Then Stripped Naked Was Just Trying to Become a Comedian

Photo: Courtesy of Sun Sentinel

Another day, another reminder that Florida’s greatest export is stories of humble, ordinary citizens doing extraordinarily stupid things.

On Tuesday afternoon, 25-year-old Alexander Hayden Sperber took Fort Lauderdale by storm, the Sun Sentinel reports, first by robbing a bank and making off with $4,700. When the red-dye pack in the bag of cash exploded, he then decided to strip naked and run down the street, throwing money at people he passed.

The FBI said that he did this “in order to begin his career as a comedian.”

Sperber, who was “conscious, coherent, and uninjured” has since been charged with one count of bank robbery. And, in retrospect, probably should’ve just tried shopping around some writing packets instead.