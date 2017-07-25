Photo: Courtesy of Fox News

On Monday night, Fox News Specialists co-host Kat Timpf tweeted that a stranger approached her at an event in Brooklyn, dumped an entire bottle of water on her, and left. The event, she said, was for her friend Ben Kissel’s campaign for Brooklyn Borough President, where she was scheduled to speak about criminal justice reform. “[He] very clearly saw I was scheduled to speak there and came there to do it,” she said on Twitter.

I'm at Union Pool in BK, about to speak at my friend @BenKissel's campaign event, a guy walks in, dumps an entire bottle of water on me ... — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) July 25, 2017

... walks in, clearly here because he knows I'm here, dumps an entire 1.5 liter bottle of water on me, first on my head and then I turn ... — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) July 25, 2017

... to look and he splashes it directly on my face and runs out. I'm shocked, I'm stunned. I'm obviously upset. I end up not being able ... — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) July 25, 2017

... to speak because of it. I've never seen a more disgusting insane cruel climate than the one we're in now. Why? What does that ... — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) July 25, 2017

accomplish? I guess I wasn't able to speak so that's great and I guess he wins, but we're just randomly assaulting people in public now? — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) July 25, 2017

Her tweets drew the attention of other reporters and pundits, all of whom expressed outrage at the water-dumping.

Angry and appalled this happened to my friend. Read the whole thread, it's a well articulated wake up call. https://t.co/ZjPsvoUjAk — Joel Pavelski (@joelcifer) July 25, 2017

Utterly disgusting to see this happen to friend and colleague @KatTimpf read entire thread. https://t.co/eBXsQHpphi — David French (@DavidAFrench) July 25, 2017

That is unacceptable and disgusting. I'm sorry you went thought that. He was a coward and a loser. Stay strong. 🇺🇸 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 25, 2017

She added that it’s hard to say what her assailant’s political affiliations might be, as she “[gets] hate from people on all sides of the aisle.” But she said the assault was recorded by security cameras, and she’s filed a police report. “The fact that it could have been something else, and that this is the reality I have to face any time I leave the house, is not lost on me,” she said.