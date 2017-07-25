On Monday night, Fox News Specialists co-host Kat Timpf tweeted that a stranger approached her at an event in Brooklyn, dumped an entire bottle of water on her, and left. The event, she said, was for her friend Ben Kissel’s campaign for Brooklyn Borough President, where she was scheduled to speak about criminal justice reform. “[He] very clearly saw I was scheduled to speak there and came there to do it,” she said on Twitter.
Her tweets drew the attention of other reporters and pundits, all of whom expressed outrage at the water-dumping.
She added that it’s hard to say what her assailant’s political affiliations might be, as she “[gets] hate from people on all sides of the aisle.” But she said the assault was recorded by security cameras, and she’s filed a police report. “The fact that it could have been something else, and that this is the reality I have to face any time I leave the house, is not lost on me,” she said.
