Fox & Friends Found a New Way to Remind Everyone That Jared Kushner Is Jewish

On Wednesday morning, Mediaite senior editor Jon Levine noticed something peculiar on President Donald Trump’s favorite TV show, Fox & Friends. Around 7:30 a.m., the ticker at the bottom of the screen read, “Pres Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kosher met with Veselnitskaya,” the Kremlin-connected lawyer at the heart of the recent Donald Trump Jr. email dump. The problem, of course, is that “Kosher” should be “Kushner.”

Was this merely an unintentional typo by a Fox News employee who was perhaps daydreaming of all the challah they’d eat once their shift was over? Or was it instead an anti-Semitic dig at Jared Kushner’s orthodox Judaism? Either way, looks like Fox News found a new way to remind us all that Kushner is Jewish.