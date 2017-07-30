The Young Woman Behind Frank Ocean’s New T-Shirt Could Save Us All

Photo: Twitter / @deray

Musician Frank Ocean headlined New York City’s Panorama Festival at Randall’s Island Park this weekend wearing a t-shirt with a simple message: “WHY BE RACIST, SEXIST, HOMOPHOBIC, OR TRANSPHOBIC WHEN YOU COULD JUST BE QUIET?”

In today’s political maelstrom, and the news that President Donald Trump wants to ban transgender troops from serving in the army, just being nice to people might sound like a retro idea from your Methodist grandmother. But it actually comes from an astute 18 year-old, Kayla Robinson, behind the independent clothing brand Green Box Shop founded in 2016. Robinson is based in South Florida and identifies as bisexual and Afro-Latino. According to the company’s website the shirt, also available in tie-dye, is meant to address, “how hate speech will not be tolerated by the ‘tolerant left.’”

“When I couldn’t find any social justice tee shirts online for myself, that really would grab someones attention, I decided to make my own and sell them to raise money to get my yoga teacher certification (Now the ultimate vision is urban farming),” Robinson writes on the site.

Green Box Shop also offers other tees with similarly catchy slogans like: “Roses are red/Doritos are savory/The U.S. prison system is legalized slavery,” “F*ck Donald Trump,” and “Chill With That Misogyny.” (Robinson is pictured modeling her “F*ck Donald Trump” shirt below.)

The shirts, pictured below, retail for about $20 dollars, and can be purchased through Green Box’s website. Robinson has already been inundated with orders – and they are sure to sell quickly.

I swear this is my go to outfit when I'm feeling myself💃🏽 #PersonalityPic A post shared by How Bold Will You Be? (@greenboxshop_) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

*swipe* watch @13thfilm on Netflix to learn more about the U.S #PrisonSystem !! #STAYWOKE EDIT: y'all in the comments trying to justify this are disgusting and don't understand how ludicrous and unfair our legal system is and how some people can end up getting caught up in the system in the first place A post shared by How Bold Will You Be? (@greenboxshop_) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

white on gold & white on black🌻 check it out A post shared by How Bold Will You Be? (@greenboxshop_) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Friendly reminder that 50% of revenue from our #ClimateChangeIsReal shirt will be donated to @thehoneybeeconservancy 🌞 #SAVETHEBEES A post shared by How Bold Will You Be? (@greenboxshop_) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT