Gabi Gregg and Nicolette Mason’s New Size-Inclusive Line Is Already Selling Out

At about six this morning, Gabi Gregg and Nicolette Mason’s eagerly anticipated new size-inclusive clothing line Premme launched. By 8 a.m. the site had already crashed due to demand — proving that if you build it, they’ll come in droves, with money in hand. Combining their love of fashion and their keen understanding of what women like them want, Gregg and Mason created a line of fun, stylish pieces that are all under $100. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites below, some of which are selling out quickly.

Photo: Courtesy of Premme Most fashion designers don’t think to make crop tops in extended sizing, but we’re glad to see Gregg and Mason included it in their collection. Paired with high-waisted lavender pants, the look is colorful and fresh for the summer. Buy Premme Crop Top $45, Premee

Buy Premme Pants $75, Premme

Photo: Courtesy of Premme Everyone loves Alexa Chung in her little denim dresses, but if you have a chest or hips it’s hard to close the front buttons. This one has the perfect balance of stretch and stiffness where it counts to glide over curves beautifully. Buy Premme Denim Dress $45, Premme

Photo: Courtesy of Premme Bodysuits aren’t new, but we love this elevated take on the basic that adds an interesting neckline. Buy Premme Bodysuit $39, Premme

Photo: Courtesy of Premme This printed matching bomber-and-skirt set is perfect for the weekends when you want to look cute without trying. Add some platform sneakers and you’re good to go. Buy Premme Bomber $79, Premme

Buy Premme Skirt $65, Premme

Photo: Courtesy of Premme This culotte jumpsuit is super comfortable and especially good for hot summer days when you want to look good without too many layers. Buy Premme Jumpsuit $75, Premme

