Shop This Cool Indie Site for Summer Clothes No One Else Has

Being an indie brand is not an easy task — you’re constantly fighting for attention in a saturated market where shoppers can get easily distracted by whatever’s shiny and new. For that reason, Adele Tetangco co-founded Garmentory — a site devoted to promoting independent boutiques and under-the-radar designers. With over 400 independent shops and a mix of both familiar brands (Ulla Johnson, No. 6) and lesser-known labels (Ajaie Alaie, Minoux), Garmentory is a place where you’re guaranteed to find something cool and unique.

And just in time for summer, Tetangco decided to curate a special warm-weather shop full of easy dresses, breezy tops, and fun accessories. All of the items are exclusive, whether it’s a distinct color or a custom creation made for the site. Prices range from $48 to $618, though most pieces hover between $200 to $300. Scroll ahead to shop some of our favorites.

You can find coordinating pieces at nearly every fast-fashion retailer but this one costs just a bit more, with much better quality to boot. Buy Ajaie Alaie Transitional Top $96, Garmentory

Buy Ajaie Alaie Transitional Skirt $160, Garmentory

A dreamy sun hat you can wear on and off the beach. Buy Brookes Boswell Panama Hat $242, Garmentory

Because sometimes you just want fancy-looking shoes that are literally fun to walk in. Buy Charlotte Stone Feather Sandals $224, Garmentory

Made from Italian mills, this sleek white one-piece is especially striking against deeper skin tones. Buy Manta Hannah Maillot $180, Garmentory

Use these swingy earrings to dress up everything from a plain blouse to a black work dress. Buy Minoux Double Earrings $132, Garmentory

You’ll be able to wear this cheery orange linen wrap dress through the worst of summer, while still looking pulled together for the office. Buy Nikki Chasin Leda Wrap Dress $275, Garmentory

Are you one of those people who hate carrying around a massive bag and want something fun? This shiny silver bucket style was made for you. Buy The Common Knowledge Prism Bag $194, Garmentory

Here’s another stylish, printed skirt to add to your weekday rotation. Buy The Waltz Long Skirt $270, Garmentory

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.