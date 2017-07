Photo: AGNY, TYJA/BACKGRID

At first glance, it may appear that yet another 20-something New York City intern was photographed picking up trays of Juice Press green juices for her women’s magazine bosses. Except in reality, it was actually supermodel Gigi Hadid carrying a bunch of juices for a Juice Press photo shoot in Tribeca on Sunday.

So nice that the Blue Man Group let her have a day off for this.