Cheap and Cheerful is a weekly column that highlights the chicest inexpensive finds. Because nothing’s more satisfying then looking good while spending less.

Take a good look at the minimalist, indie-boutique side of Instagram and you’ll notice something: an abundance of delicate gold pendants. No, they’re not those dowdy necklaces anyone can find at their nearest big-box discount store. Instead, they’re meant to be worn as a fresh glimmer of gold to brighten up a classic no-frills white T-shirt or deep cleavage-baring blouse. Since I bought one at the beginning of the summer, it’s been a critical part of my daily uniform. And similarly, Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid seem to wear theirs all the time. When paired with gold hoops, it’s simple enough that it won’t clash with whatever I pull out of my closet, but still flashy enough to give anything I wear a kick. Luckily, you don’t have to splurge on fine jewelry to get the same look — scroll below to shop some of our favorites under $100.

A Necklace That Simplifies Layering

You’d think nailing the layered-necklace trick was only a matter of putting on two different chains, but getting it to look right is way more methodical. To make it easier on myself I’ve resorted to these packs that already get the length and pendant size perfect so they don’t awkwardly tangle when worn together. Buy Layering Necklaces $8, H&M

The One That Always Sells Out

The last few times I’ve tried to buy this necklace it sold out in a matter of days. Part of its allure is that it’s so affordable (just under $40) and the fact that it’s from Kenneth Jay Lane — meaning the gold won’t rub off after a few wears. Buy Kenneth Jay Lane Coin Pendant Necklace $35, Shopbop

The Unconventional Pendant

If you want to forgo the look of a conventional geometric pendant, this strange wire one is a different way to wear the trend. Buy Pendant Chain Necklace $26, Mango

The Super-Minimalist One

As minimal as the gold-pendant trend is, if you prefer to go even more streamlined, Cloverpost’s medallion necklace is the delicate winner. Use it as the starting point for more layers or wear it as a small flash of shine against your basic tees. Buy Cloverpost Circle Medallion Necklace $75, Shopbop

The Instagram Favorite

Laura Lombardi’s line of simple yet elegant metal jewelry is a favorite among the minimalist Instagram community and for good reason. The small brand has already amassed a cult following for its Sade-inspired gold hoops, but Lombardi’s delicate pendants are also worth an extra peek. Buy Laura Lombardi Vial Necklace $88, Laura Lombardi

An Artisan Pendant for the Moon Juice Lover

Started by yoga guru Satya, each piece from the brand is handmade and comes with its own mantra. Buy Satya Jewelry Transcendent Duo Mandala Necklace $79, Spring

A Locket That Feels Modern

True story: I have not worn a locket since the age of 10, but this one feels grown-up and non-cheesy. Buy Ben-Amun Simple Gold Locket Necklace $70, Shopbop

The Vintage-Looking One

The ornate pendant design looks like a well-loved antique without the crazy mark up. It’s also made out of 14-karat gold, so it has more longevity than something from a fast-fashion store. Buy Assmebly Talon Gold Virgo Necklace $100, Garmentory

The New Brand to Know

If you’ve never heard of Young Frankk, it’s the cool new independent jewelry brand known for its geometric twists. The unusual mix of silver and gold on this necklace means you can wear it with just about any metal combo. Buy Young Frankk Circle Orb Necklace $102, Garmentory

If You Love a Touch of Whimsy

Looking for something a little louder? The oversized faces are a welcomed mix of weirdness. Buy Madewell Oversized Charm Lariat Necklace $48, Shopbop

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.