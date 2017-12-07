Now You Can Decorate Your Apartment Like a Gucci Ad

View Slideshow Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

As further proof that this is Alessandro Michele’s world and we’re simply just along for the wild ride, Gucci announced today that they’re launching a home-décor line. If you’ve ever stalked the brand’s shows on Instagram you’ll notice that everything — from the invitations to the chairs and down to the pillows on each seat — is meticulously chosen to perfectly align with Michele’s magpie, maximalist aesthetic. Come September you can purchase everything from those aforementioned pillows and chairs as well as trays, tiny tables, and wallpaper. They’re all decorated with images you might be familiar with: the roaring tiger, striped snake, bees, along with other assorted creatures and flowers.

Michele also partnered up with Richard Ginori, the Florentine company founded in 1735, on a series of small porcelain items like bee-shaped incense holders and graphic candles. The candles and incense themselves all have different scents and names. There’s Inventum, which blends damask and Taif roses. Fumus is darker and more intense, with a mix of birch, orange leaves, and beeswax. For those who prefer lighter fragrances Herbosum is a mix of tomato leaves, aromatic plants, and long grass that’s also peppered with basil and lemongrass. And finally there’s Esotericum, which has the bitter aroma of Seville oranges plus notes of jasmine, leather, and salt.

The collection was fittingly announced via a series of Instagrams today, all featuring illustrations by artist Alex Merry. Scroll ahead to see them along with all of the pieces that’ll roll out in a few months in select Gucci stores.

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci