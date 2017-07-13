H&M Announced Erdem Will Be Its Next Designer Collaboration

Photo: Imaxtree

One of Kate Middleton’s favorite designers, Erdem Moralioglu of Erdem, will be H&M’s newest designer collaborator (last year’s was Kenzo). For the first time ever, Erdem will create both a women’s and men’s collection. “I am so happy to collaborate with H&M, and to explore my work on a whole new scale including a menswear collection, which I have never done before,” Moralioglu said in a press release.

Baz Luhrmann, a filmmaker who has never shied away from a lush print, will be creating the visuals. “For me fashion is always about more than just clothing, it is a form of expression — a stand-alone art form,” he said. The collection debuts November 2 but you can watch the teaser film, which features lots of dramatic running with great, sweeping coats and fancy pajama shirts, below.