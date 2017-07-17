Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/hypekids

As hypebeasts (the people) have hypebabies, Hypebeast (the website) is introducing Hypekids — an online destination for Supreme, limited-edition sneakers, and bomber jackets for mini people.

That ice cold steez in @thenorthface x @supremenewyork ❄️ Photo: @ryunosuke0709 A post shared by hypekids (@hypekids) on Jun 28, 2017 at 1:46am PDT

Hypebeast founder and CEO Kevin Ma told Business of Fashion the expansion is, “a natural progression for us. It all connects together.” The site has three sections: clothes, shoes, and toys. It will also feature profiles of designers with their children, such as Public School’s Dao-Yi Chow and Opening Ceremony’s Humberto Leon.

What else would a streetwear-loving child need, really?