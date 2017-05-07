The Latest on the Cut

12 mins ago

Margaret Atwood Wants Drake to Cameo in The Handmaid’s Tale

Two Canadian legends could finally be united.

18 mins ago

All You Need to Get Through Summer at the Office Is a Good Black Dress

It’ll make you looked pulled together through the worst heat and humidity.

3:07 p.m.

See Lorde’s Style Evolution From Goth to Givenchy

The singer’s best looks since she released “Royals” at 16.

3:03 p.m.

Morning Joe Set a Ratings Record After Trump’s Face-Lift Tweets

The show set a new viewership record.

3:00 p.m.

The Best Perfume Smells Like Oranges and Not Like Sex

Who knew orange juice could smell so good?

2:53 p.m.

Blurry Photo of Amelia Earhart Found — Mystery Solved?

We used to think Amelia Earhart crashed in the Pacific. But a new found photo suggests maybe we’re super wrong.

2:38 p.m.

J.Crew’s New Rugby-Inspired Capsule Collection Is Pure Summer Fun

It naturally features plenty of stripes.

1:56 p.m.

Lindsay Lohan Wants You to Stop Bullying Donald Trump

Lohan has found a new strongman to cozy up to.

1:51 p.m.

Women Artists Celebrated Independence Day by Roasting Trump

For the second issue of Resist!, women artists submitted some of their most searing work.

1:50 p.m.

Female Employees at Tesla Invited to Attend Workshop on Essential Oils

More details about how the company allegedly treats women have been revealed.

1:23 p.m.

Rob Kardashian Posted Naked Pictures of Blac Chyna Without Her Consent

She responded by accusing him of domestic violence.

12:57 p.m.

Fox Sports Fires President Over Sexual-Harassment Claims

Jamie Horowitz is out at Fox Sports after human resources interviewed several of his female co-workers.

12:17 p.m.

Laughing and Crying With Laura Harrier, the New Star of Spider-Man

She’s just your average stunningly beautiful nerd.

10:43 a.m.

Sweden to Host ‘Man-Free’ Music Festival Next Year

The event was organized in response to the many sexual-assault reports at the country’s biggest music festival.

10:31 a.m.

Please Do Not Snort Chocolate to Get High

Like an energy drink, except that it might form a chocolatey paste in your sinuses.

10:10 a.m.

Irish Prime Minister Wants Us to Check Out His Socks During Justin Trudeau Visit

Justin Trudeau’s sock diplomacy is spreading.

8:29 a.m.

Ask Polly: I Moved for My Job, and It Was a Huge Mistake!

Start by forgiving yourself.

7:57 a.m.

Editor’s Letter July 2017: We Are Your Beach Read

You know you take your phone to the beach.

6:56 a.m.

Karl Lagerfeld Received Medal From Mayor of Paris at His Chanel Couture Show

Lagerfeld was awarded the Grand Vermeil medal on Tuesday.

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

Life Advice From 88-Year-Old Instagram Star Baddiewinkle

The great-grandma talks Drake, aging, and her new book.