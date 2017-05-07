The Latest on the Cut

Margaret Atwood Wants Drake to Cameo in The Handmaid’s Tale

Two Canadian legends could finally be united.

6 mins ago

All You Need to Get Through Summer at the Office Is a Good Black Dress

It’ll make you looked pulled together through the worst heat and humidity.

3:07 p.m.

See Lorde’s Style Evolution From Goth to Givenchy

The singer’s best looks since she released “Royals” at 16.

3:03 p.m.

Morning Joe Set a Ratings Record After Trump’s Face-Lift Tweets

The show set a new viewership record.

3:00 p.m.

The Best Perfume Smells Like Oranges and Not Like Sex

Who knew orange juice could smell so good?

2:53 p.m.

Blurry Photo of Amelia Earhart Found — Mystery Solved?

We used to think Amelia Earhart crashed in the Pacific. But a new found photo suggests maybe we’re super wrong.

2:38 p.m.

J.Crew’s New Rugby-Inspired Capsule Collection Is Pure Summer Fun

It naturally features plenty of stripes.

1:56 p.m.

Lindsay Lohan Wants You to Stop Bullying Donald Trump

Lohan has found a new strongman to cozy up to.

1:51 p.m.

Women Artists Celebrated Independence Day by Roasting Trump

For the second issue of Resist!, women artists submitted some of their most searing work.

1:50 p.m.

Female Employees at Tesla Invited to Attend Workshop on Essential Oils

More details about how the company allegedly treats women have been revealed.

1:23 p.m.

Rob Kardashian Posted Naked Pictures of Blac Chyna Without Her Consent

She responded by accusing him of domestic violence.

12:57 p.m.

Fox Sports Fires President Over Sexual-Harassment Claims

Jamie Horowitz is out at Fox Sports after human resources interviewed several of his female co-workers.

12:17 p.m.

Laughing and Crying With Laura Harrier, the New Star of Spider-Man

She’s just your average stunningly beautiful nerd.

10:43 a.m.

Sweden to Host ‘Man-Free’ Music Festival Next Year

The event was organized in response to the many sexual-assault reports at the country’s biggest music festival.

10:31 a.m.

Please Do Not Snort Chocolate to Get High

Like an energy drink, except that it might form a chocolatey paste in your sinuses.

10:10 a.m.

Irish Prime Minister Wants Us to Check Out His Socks During Justin Trudeau Visit

Justin Trudeau’s sock diplomacy is spreading.

8:29 a.m.

Ask Polly: I Moved for My Job, and It Was a Huge Mistake!

Start by forgiving yourself.

7:57 a.m.

Editor’s Letter July 2017: We Are Your Beach Read

You know you take your phone to the beach.

6:56 a.m.

Karl Lagerfeld Received Medal From Mayor of Paris at His Chanel Couture Show

Lagerfeld was awarded the Grand Vermeil medal on Tuesday.

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

Life Advice From 88-Year-Old Instagram Star Baddiewinkle

The great-grandma talks Drake, aging, and her new book.