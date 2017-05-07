J.Crew’s New Rugby-Inspired Capsule Collection Is Pure Summer Fun

You’re probably still on vacation reading this or at least reminiscing about your relaxing Fourth of July extended break. Just in time for the second half of summer, which will be full of more fun sun-filled weekends like the one that just passed, comes J.Crew’s latest launch. For a brand that loves stripes (so much that they created a special holiday!), it’s no surprise that their latest release features plenty of them. Inspired by a rugby shirt a designer found at a vintage shop and recreated for sale back in the aughts, the capsule collection is full of fun, tropical brights made for warm-weather fun. They’re reissuing said top along with a classic one-piece swimsuit, plus a rash guard that features UPF 50 sun protection. Scroll ahead to shop the pieces.

A shirt like this is nice to have in the summer because you can wear it running errands or have it double as a cover-up at the beach.

J.Crew Rugby T-shirt Original Price: $60; Sale Price: $42 using code HOORAY for 30 percent off, J.Crew

Even if you don’t surf, a rash guard is great for added sun protection.

J.Crew Rash Guard Original Price: $85; Sale Price: $60 using code HOORAY for 30 percent off, J.Crew

Everyone’s favorite J.Crew swimsuit, this time in fun stripes.

J.Crew Scoopback Swimsuit Original Price: $110; Sale Price: $77 using code HOORAY for 30 percent off, J.Crew

