Jemima Kirke and Tracee Ellis Ross Partied This Week

What happens when you put Kim Kardashian, Migos, and Halsey in the same room? Not another subpar, appropriative pop-rap collab, but the Balmain and Beats by Dre party for the label’s new boutique and headphone launch in Hollywood. Hailee Steinfeld, Gillian Jacobs, Kate Bosworth, and Ty Hunter also came out to celebrate and test out the new $600 headphones with designer Olivier Rousteing; Kardashian wore her finest beaded-skirt-and-sports-bra combo.

In Brooklyn, Trevor Noah and his girlfriend, model and former singer Jordyn Taylor, cheered on the inaugural ePrix race with lots of Champagne, while model Hilary Rhoda posed alongside the event’s obligatory hologram of Usain Bolt. Because why not?

Click through to see photos of Jemima Kirke, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lenny Kravitz, and more celebs in this week’s best party pics.