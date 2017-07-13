Photo: 2017 Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Ben Affleck recently took his new-old girlfriend Lindsay Shookus to dinner at Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, for what we assume was a very romantic night of pasta and getting their stories straight. And totally coincidentally, Jennifer Garner ended up having a “girls’ night” at that very same restaurant just one week later, with friends including Chelsea Handler, Us Weekly reports. How random!

According to People, the restaurant was actually a “favorite haunt” of Garner and Affleck before their divorce, so the fact that the exes both frequent it actually isn’t that crazy. During her very laid back, totally unplanned “girls’ night,” Garner dressed down in jeans and a black sleeveless top, and People notes that she “smiled” as she left the restaurant. Hey, getting photographed at the same restaurant where your ex took his alleged former mistress and/or new girlfriend seems a lot easier than having to stage a post-breakup beach frolic.