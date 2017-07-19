Jennifer Lawrence Becomes Latest Victim of Broadway’s 1984

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Broadway adaption of George Orwell’s 1984 has plenty of people feeling queasy, but not even Jennifer Lawrence is safe.

“Page Six” reported that Lawrence “bolted from her seat” halfway through the show and vomited in the theater lobby. Lawrence wasn’t shocked by the play; rather, the source added, she had caught the flu from her nephews.

The play once prompted Olivia Wilde, who stars in the show, to tweet at the four people who fainted during one showing. Wilde also broke a co-star’s nose during the show.

Thank you! Sending my love to those 4 people who fainted in the audience. Warning: this is not your grandma's Broadway. Hope all are ok! https://t.co/zn8s5hSr0s — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 25, 2017

Even though Lawrence had the flu, watching someone be tortured onstage probably didn’t help.