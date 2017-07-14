Jenny Slate and Alicia Keys Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: BFA; Getty

This week in New York was for the boys. With the start of Men’s Fashion Week came blowouts like the NYFWM kickoff at 1OAK, which featured a performance by 2 Chainz, Todd Snyder’s After-Party at Cadillac House, and the ASOS spring-summer men’s collection New York debut — where cool dudes Tommy Dorfman, Young Paris, and Ty Hunter enjoyed cocktails and sweeping views at the A60 rooftop lounge.

More celebs were found at Bowery Garden at the Public, where Bally CEO Frédéric de Narp and producer Swizz Beatz celebrated the upcoming launch of their collaboration with Spanish artist Ricardo Cavolo. Alicia Keys, A$AP Rocky, Fabolous, and Hannah Bronfman were all in attendance.

