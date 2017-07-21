All the Dolce and Miu Miu dresses she wears when overalls and crop tops won’t cut it.

See Actress Jenny Slate’s Best Red-Carpet Style Moments

Why Hasn’t This Photo of Dennis Quaid Smoking in a Sheet Mask Gone Viral?

Jemima Kirke and Tracee Ellis Ross Partied This Week

We recap the pettiest squabbles, juiciest feuds, and other niche drama you didn’t know you were living for every week.

This Week in Drama: Bieber Banned, Spicer Resigns, Bannon Talks Trash

Leather jackets, winter boots, and other insanely good deals.

Get a Jumpstart on Your Fall Wardrobe at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

She was spotted in New York wearing a lot of blue.

Is Gigi Hadid Auditioning for the Blue Man Group?

2:15 p.m.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s Rumored New Hire

Donald Trump’s new communications director is a hedge-fund manager with a “particularly crude” nickname for Reince Priebus.