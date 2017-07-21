Jenny Slate is a true renaissance woman. She’s lent her iconic voice to characters on Bob’s Burgers and Zootopia but also knows how to conjure up a relatable starring role. The comedian turned actress struck a chord as one of our favorite Girls guest stars, playing the love-to-hate-her character, Tally Schifrin, but in her new film Landline she’ll take on the role of your typical 20-something reaching the crisis of adulthood. As expected, a signature sense of style isn’t absent from her accomplishments. This funny girl is an under-the-radar style gem with a penchant for color and a dash of flourish. From a classic floor-length Dolce & Gabbana to a bead-adorned Miu Miu cocktail dress to a color-blocked Mary Katrantzou tea dress, she doesn’t shy away from unexpected details. See Jenny’s best looks from her stand-up days to now in the slideshow ahead.
