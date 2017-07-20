Johnny Depp Reportedly Spent $7000 on a Kardashian Kouch

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Just when you thought Johnny Depp’s prolonged legal battle with his former management company couldn’t get any more bizarre, the Kardashians got involved. In an amended cross-complaint filed on Thursday, The Management Group (TMG) detailed some of the actor’s exorbitant credit card charges, including a $7,000 couch from the set of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, for his daughter, Lily-Rose.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which obtained and published the legal documents, Depp’s other alleged expenses include: “more than $500,000 in rental fees for storage warehouses that hold his Hollywood collectibles, $17,000 in handbags and luggage at Prada.”

These are not the most outrageous of Depp’s supposed charges. TMG has previously claimed Depp’s extravagant spending included $30,000 in monthly wine costs, $75 million on 14 properties, and $3 million for a special cannon he used to shoot Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes over Aspen, Colorado.

While $7,000 may sound like a lot to pay for a couch Kris Jenner may have sat on, it’s actually a great deal as far as Kardashian furniture goes, considering Kendall Jenner once dropped $52,000 on a sofa.