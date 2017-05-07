Just two months ago, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau desperately wanted you to notice the Star Wars socks he wore while meeting with former Irish prime minister Enda Kenny (Trudeau then followed up with a pair of extremely bright “Eid Mubarak” socks during the Toronto Gay Pride Parade). And on Tuesday, Trudeau’s newly elected Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, upped the ante by wearing ostentatiously red maple leaf socks (and lifting his foot to show them off during a joint press conference in Ireland, as the New York Times notes) when the two met to discuss trade. Given that politicians now seem to be using socks to distract us from remembering that they are, in fact, politicians, we can only hope that tight-watch wearer President Donald Trump doesn’t join in on the sock game next.