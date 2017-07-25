The Mysterious Case of the Disappearing Kat Von D Instagram Contest

Photo: 2016 Getty Images

How much drama could possibly emerge from an Instagram contest? A lot, apparently. Last month Kat Von D Beauty hosted a competition to promote the brand’s Saint and Sinner oeuvre. The competition called for entrants to submit their best ode to “Saint- and Sinner-inspired makeup” for a chance to win a $500 gift card to Sephora and an invite to Kat Von D’s Saint and Sinner launch party in Los Angeles. Everything seemed normal — perhaps even a little dull — until the brand announced makeup artist Gypsy Freeman as the competition’s winner.

Commenters on Instagram quickly pointed out that Freeman was a Trump supporter, and cited Freeman’s Instagram post from last November as evidence.

The night she was declared winner, Freeman say she received a private message on Instagram from Kat Von D’s personal account, reports the Kansas City Star. “Hey there, I just wanted you to know that I chose your entry because of the talent that came with the images you created,” Kat Von D writes, according to screenshots Freeman provided. “Lots of people have been leaving negative comments … But the ones that concerned me were the Trump related ones.”

Von D continued, writing: “I just want you to know that I personally have a hard time with inviting anyone who would support such an anti-feminist, anti-homosexual/LGBT, anti-immigrant, and anti-climate change fascist such as Trump … I would feel the same way towards people who supported Hitler, or any other fascist. In a world where most people are afraid to stand up for what’s right, I refuse to.”

In the Instagram exchange, Freeman defended herself, stating: “I have very close friends and family that are lesbians and homosexuals. My sister (the model)’s boyfriend is an immigrant and I am a support of my sex.”

The two messaged back and forth a few additional times, with Von D remaining stoic in her decision to disinvite Freeman to the launch party. “It’s definitely bigotry — it’s everything that they’re calling us, they’re doing,” Freeman told the Kansas City Star. “It’s a huge case of hypocrisy.”

In the end, Kat Von D Beauty scrubbed all evidence of the contest from its social-media feeds and website, and invited Jenn Bischof — the photographer Freeman used to capture the winning photos — to the launch party instead. A cached version of Kat Von D’s website that delineates the competition’s rules adds a crinkle to Freeman’s wrongful-punishment argument. It states: “Follow @katvondbeauty on Instagram, post a photograph of yourself with Saint and Sinner inspired makeup based on Kat Von D’s photo posted in the contest post on Instagram.”

According to Freeman’s screenshots, she submitted a photo of her sister, and not one of herself, as the rules state. Well, you know what they say: You can’t win them all.