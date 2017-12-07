Photo: Courtesy of Fox Business

Future Washington power hostess Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox Business Tuesday evening, ostensibly to give people something to talk about besides the president’s son’s emails. Instead, she and host Lou Dobbs discussed the implementation of Trump’s legislative agenda, which Conway said is being hindered by Democrats and their pesky pink hats.

“It’s … time to shine a brighter light, a hotter light, on the Democratic obstructionism and resistance,” she told Dobbs. “It’s no longer a bumper sticker or a bunch of pink hats. It’s hurting people in this country.”

When Dobbs, who’s a Republican, pushed back, saying he didn’t understand why the party in power still hasn’t passed a health-care bill or gotten to work on tax reform, Conway responded by saying that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to cancel two weeks of the chamber’s recess was a “great start to get things done and to show that these Democrats who are obstructing [and] think they are raising money off of it … [that] it’s nonsense.”

Although Democrats do oppose the Senate’s health-care bill, they’re not the ones causing the holdup — that would be moderate and ultraconservative Republicans. Members of the former group are still skeptical about a bill that would overhaul the Medicaid program and take away funding from Planned Parenthood, and those in the latter still want a complete repeal of Obamacare. In other words, it’s the bill’s distinct lack of popularity that’s stalling the president’s agenda — not the pink hats.