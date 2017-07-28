The Latest on the Cut

34 seconds ago

The Only Couple That Matters Is This One That Has Been to 644 Cracker Barrels

Don’t call it love until you’ve traveled 5 million miles to go to Cracker Barrel together.

15 mins ago

Landline Reminds Us of the Worst Hair Trend of the ’90s: The Butt Cut

The year was 1995, and the butt cut was everywhere.

20 mins ago

R. Kelly Speaks Out for the First Time After ‘Sex Cult’ Allegations

The R&B singer is accused of holding at least six young women prisoner in an alleged “sex cult.”

23 mins ago

Leo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Return to Their Homeland: A Yacht Full of Models

The Pussy Posse’s natural habitat.

9:52 a.m.

New Video Shows Man Setting Arizona LGBT Youth Center on Fire

The suspect is believed to have used the center’s services for three years.

9:30 a.m.

How I Get It Done: Hannah Weiland, the Designer Behind British It-Brand Shrimps

Pilates, Earl Grey tea, and lots of fur coats.

7:51 a.m.

Even Gold Medal Olympians Aren’t Immune to Embarrassing Wisdom Teeth Videos

Add some levity to your day.

1:13 a.m.

Lawsuit Claims Male Tech CEO Pretended to Be Female Sexual-Harassment Victim

A blog post accusing Anis Uzzaman of sexual harassment was reportedly traced back to the IP address of one of his competitors.

Yesterday at 11:35 p.m.

A Woman Is Suing Airbnb After She Was Allegedly Assaulted by a ‘Superhost’

The man was allowed to be a host despite a previous domestic-violence charge against him.

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

Senator Compares Health-Care Bill to Eating Disorder

The “skinny repeal” joke went too far.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

See Parisian Prints That Changed the Art World

Art from the Van Gogh Museum can now live on your coffee table.

Yesterday at 5:21 p.m.

Lisa D CT Is the Anti-Trump Icon We Need

Be good, be safe, peace out.

Yesterday at 5:16 p.m.

This Woman Says a Bath and Body Works Candle Exploded in Her Face

She’s calling on the famous store chain for answers.

Yesterday at 5:08 p.m.

Cara Delevingne Just Released a Music Video and It Features a Lot of Bad Wigs

The model slash actress has released her first song, from the soundtrack to Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Yesterday at 4:58 p.m.

Sarah Rutson, Former Net-a-Porter Buyer, Is Now Shopping for Entire Businesses

The former buyer was just appointed chief brand officer at an American fashion group.

Yesterday at 4:46 p.m.

Eating Too Much Sugar Makes Men Depressed, Poor Things

Consuming high levels of added sugar makes men more likely to be depressed.

Yesterday at 3:52 p.m.

Man Who Robbed a Bank Then Stripped Naked Was Just Trying to Become a Comedian

In which state do you think this happened?

Yesterday at 3:48 p.m.

Man Allegedly Murdered His Wife Because She ‘Wouldn’t Stop Laughing at Him’

He allegedly told a witness, “She would not stop laughing at me.”

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

Chelsea Manning Tore Apart Donald Trump’s Ban on Transgender Soldiers

“We are neither disruptive nor expensive. We are human beings, and we will not be erased or ignored.”

Yesterday at 3:26 p.m.

Angelina Jolie Collaborated With ‘Abusive’ Cambodian Army for Her Latest Film

Working with the Cambodian army is a “a terrible mistake,” according to Human Rights Watch.