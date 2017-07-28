The Latest on the Cut

16 mins ago

Sean Spicer Sure Sounds Happy to Be Done With His Job

He was described as “gleeful” and “bounding.”

20 mins ago

Everlane’s Sold-Out Form Sandals Are Back in Stock Today

But like all good things, they’re going fast.

26 mins ago

The Only Couple That Matters Is This One That Has Been to 644 Cracker Barrels

Don’t call it love until you’ve traveled 5 million miles to go to Cracker Barrel together.

10:38 a.m.

Landline Reminds Us of the Worst Hair Trend of the ’90s: The Butt Cut

The year was 1995, and the butt cut was everywhere.

10:33 a.m.

R. Kelly Speaks Out for the First Time After ‘Sex Cult’ Allegations

The R&B singer is accused of holding at least six young women prisoner in an alleged “sex cult.”

10:30 a.m.

Leo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Return to Their Homeland: A Yacht Full of Models

The Pussy Posse’s natural habitat.

9:52 a.m.

New Video Shows Man Setting Arizona LGBT Youth Center on Fire

The suspect is believed to have used the center’s services for three years.

9:30 a.m.

How I Get It Done: Hannah Weiland, the Designer Behind British It-Brand Shrimps

Pilates, Earl Grey tea, and lots of fur coats.

7:51 a.m.

Even Gold Medal Olympians Aren’t Immune to Embarrassing Wisdom Teeth Videos

Add some levity to your day.

1:13 a.m.

Lawsuit Claims Male Tech CEO Pretended to Be Female Sexual-Harassment Victim

A blog post accusing Anis Uzzaman of sexual harassment was reportedly traced back to the IP address of one of his competitors.

Yesterday at 11:35 p.m.

A Woman Is Suing Airbnb After She Was Allegedly Assaulted by a ‘Superhost’

The man was allowed to be a host despite a previous domestic-violence charge against him.

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

Senator Compares Health-Care Bill to Eating Disorder

The “skinny repeal” joke went too far.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

See Parisian Prints That Changed the Art World

Art from the Van Gogh Museum can now live on your coffee table.

Yesterday at 5:21 p.m.

Lisa D CT Is the Anti-Trump Icon We Need

Be good, be safe, peace out.

Yesterday at 5:16 p.m.

This Woman Says a Bath and Body Works Candle Exploded in Her Face

She’s calling on the famous store chain for answers.

Yesterday at 5:08 p.m.

Cara Delevingne Just Released a Music Video and It Features a Lot of Bad Wigs

The model slash actress has released her first song, from the soundtrack to Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Yesterday at 4:58 p.m.

Sarah Rutson, Former Net-a-Porter Buyer, Is Now Shopping for Entire Businesses

The former buyer was just appointed chief brand officer at an American fashion group.

Yesterday at 4:46 p.m.

Eating Too Much Sugar Makes Men Depressed, Poor Things

Consuming high levels of added sugar makes men more likely to be depressed.

Yesterday at 3:52 p.m.

Man Who Robbed a Bank Then Stripped Naked Was Just Trying to Become a Comedian

In which state do you think this happened?

Yesterday at 3:48 p.m.

Man Allegedly Murdered His Wife Because She ‘Wouldn’t Stop Laughing at Him’

He allegedly told a witness, “She would not stop laughing at me.”